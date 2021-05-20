Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $133.47

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$133.47 and traded as high as C$145.07. Equitable Group shares last traded at C$144.71, with a volume of 79,320 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$156.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$133.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$115.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.36.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$151.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Group Inc. will post 17.0199991 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total value of C$257,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,768 shares in the company, valued at C$395,824. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.92, for a total value of C$141,920.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,206 shares of company stock worth $878,051.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

