Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pharma-Bio Serv in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst E. Senko anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Pharma-Bio Serv’s FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Shares of PBSV opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.35. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Pharma-Bio Serv had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

