Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Raven Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Raven Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Raven Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

RAVN stock opened at $43.94 on Thursday. Raven Industries has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 73.23, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 419.9% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 51,065 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Raven Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

