Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 20th (ANAB, APLS, ARVN, ASM, ATNX, AU, BBI, BBIO, BMO, BPMP)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 20th:

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of. UBS Group AG issued a buy rating on the stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Brickell Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing prescription therapeutics for treatment of skin diseases. The company’s pipeline consists of therapeutics for hyperhidrosis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, and other prevalent severe skin diseases. Its products include Prozac(R), Gemzar(R), Cialis(R), Evista(R), Talz(R), Humulin(R), Cymbalta(R), Dysport(R), Juvederm(R) and Kybella(R). Brickell Biotech Inc., formerly known as Vical Incorporated, is based in San Diego, United States. “

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $113.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

BrightView (NYSE:BV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

