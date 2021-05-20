Equity Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Equity Bancshares in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%.

EQBK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87. Equity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $456.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $145,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 4,913 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $142,575.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,368 shares of company stock valued at $381,710. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

