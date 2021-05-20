Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$30.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ERO. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.15.

Shares of TSE:ERO traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.78. 130,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,492. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$15.55 and a twelve month high of C$29.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.86.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$118.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.7399999 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

