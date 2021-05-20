Estate Counselors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.57. 80,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,625,152. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $52.34.

