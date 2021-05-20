Estate Counselors LLC Buys 16,345 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,345 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.56. 116,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,684,875. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average is $51.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.98 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.