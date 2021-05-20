Estate Counselors LLC Buys Shares of 79,150 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 79,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,118,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,969 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,480,000 after purchasing an additional 632,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $361,528,000 after buying an additional 313,932 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

GE stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 200,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,197,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.