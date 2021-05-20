Estate Counselors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Estate Counselors LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,063,000 after purchasing an additional 407,301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,004,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,985,000 after acquiring an additional 113,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,664,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,156,000 after acquiring an additional 221,519 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,971,137 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

