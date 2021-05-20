Estate Counselors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 6.8% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $46,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.91. The company had a trading volume of 35,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,723. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $147.97 and a 1 year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.