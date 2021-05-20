Estate Counselors LLC Has $21.54 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,980 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $21,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.09. 18,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,364. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.25 and a 12 month high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

