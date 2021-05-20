Estate Counselors LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,725 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 53,753,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $910,145,000 after buying an additional 10,954,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,589,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,147,276 shares of company stock valued at $75,470,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $40.79. The company had a trading volume of 192,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,071,352. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -455.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,500.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FCX shares. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.41.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.