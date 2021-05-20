Estate Counselors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Estate Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

IWD traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.35. The stock had a trading volume of 95,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,436. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.52. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.36 and a twelve month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

