Estate Counselors LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,794,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,789,000 after acquiring an additional 205,342 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,188,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,220,000 after acquiring an additional 232,291 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,301,000 after acquiring an additional 584,810 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after acquiring an additional 816,725 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,597,000 after acquiring an additional 127,796 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.28. 2,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,007. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average of $68.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.