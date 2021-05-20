Estate Counselors LLC Purchases 16,345 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $811,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 32,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.56. 116,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,684,875. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.98 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

