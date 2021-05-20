Estate Counselors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,750 East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 75.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,013 shares of company stock valued at $311,959 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EWBC traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.99. The company had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,756. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.68. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

