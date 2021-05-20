Estate Counselors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Management Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $217.64. The company had a trading volume of 500,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,876,004. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $132.38 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.