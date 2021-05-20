Estate Counselors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Estate Counselors LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,205 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,093,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.40.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.81. 90,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,667,588. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

