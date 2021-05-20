Estate Counselors LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 33,437 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,805,000 after buying an additional 36,309 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.03. 75,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,488,406. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.98. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

