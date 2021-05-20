Estate Counselors LLC Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,936,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,214,000 after purchasing an additional 965,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 816,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,007. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

