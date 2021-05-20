ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.33% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HACK. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $55.95 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $64.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.01.

