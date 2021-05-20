Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Down 53.5% Over Last Week

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $737,996.13 and $1,071.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 53.5% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00076544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 65% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00018891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.24 or 0.01191112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,139.39 or 0.09895758 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00055628 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

