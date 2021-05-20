Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.200-3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of EVRG stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.05%.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

