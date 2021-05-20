Everipedia (IQ) Price Tops $0.0124

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 20th. Everipedia has a total market cap of $123.41 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00072595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.20 or 0.00416862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.00218440 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004149 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.74 or 0.00994692 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00034596 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,019,166,727 coins and its circulating supply is 9,948,283,260 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

