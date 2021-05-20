EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CMO Sells $83,903.30 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $83,903.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 48,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,546.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,973. The stock has a market cap of $846.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.93 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.68.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVER. Oppenheimer raised their price target on EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in EverQuote by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

