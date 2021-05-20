EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director John L. Shields Sells 3,000 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director John L. Shields sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,161.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EVER traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.74. 132,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,973. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $846.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.93 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $63.44.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 531,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after acquiring an additional 91,926 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.