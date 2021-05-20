Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th.

Get Exagen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XGN opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exagen has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exagen will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exagen by 223.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,728 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exagen in the first quarter valued at $1,871,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.