Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) PT Lowered to C$1.75 at Pi Financial

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$2.35 to C$1.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 169.23% from the company’s previous close.

TSE:MIN traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.65. 1,096,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,555. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.91. Excelsior Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.60 and a 12 month high of C$1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$178.37 million and a P/E ratio of -2.35.

About Excelsior Mining

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 3,869 hectares located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

