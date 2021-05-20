Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) will report sales of $2.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.53 billion. Expeditors International of Washington posted sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year sales of $10.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 billion to $11.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,019,446 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $119.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $71.09 and a twelve month high of $122.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.23 and a 200-day moving average of $98.37.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.14%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.