Experian (LON:EXPN) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Experian (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 29.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,805.56 ($36.65).

Shares of LON:EXPN traded up GBX 125 ($1.63) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,705 ($35.34). 1,723,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,831. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,682.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,677.67. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70).

In other news, insider Alison Brittain bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, with a total value of £57,285 ($74,843.22).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

