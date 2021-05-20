Experian (LON:EXPN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Experian (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,805.56 ($36.65).

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of Experian stock traded up GBX 125 ($1.63) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,705 ($35.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,831. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The company has a market cap of £24.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,682.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,677.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66.

In related news, insider Alison Brittain acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, for a total transaction of £57,285 ($74,843.22).

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.