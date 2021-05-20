Experian’s (EXPN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Experian (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EXPN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,805.56 ($36.65).

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of Experian stock traded up GBX 125 ($1.63) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,705 ($35.34). 1,723,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,831. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,682.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,677.67. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66. The stock has a market cap of £24.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.83.

In related news, insider Alison Brittain purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, with a total value of £57,285 ($74,843.22).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.