Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Up 6.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s share price rose 6.9% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.61. Approximately 55,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,425,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Specifically, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $221,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,193.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Several analysts have commented on EXTR shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $5,389,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.