Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,977,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530,259 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.21% of Exxon Mobil worth $501,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.7% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 125,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

