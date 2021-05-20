F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,197 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of F5 Networks worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 22.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,536 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $939,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 313.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,336 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after purchasing an additional 137,524 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $89,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,996.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $233,714.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,756,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,535 shares of company stock worth $3,394,323. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $180.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.83. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.