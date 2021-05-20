Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,657 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.1% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $313.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $889.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $309.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.87.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total transaction of $16,537,787.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,941,977 shares of company stock worth $575,411,465. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

