Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lowered by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,996 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.8% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $23,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

NASDAQ FB opened at $313.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.87. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The company has a market capitalization of $889.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,941,977 shares of company stock worth $575,411,465. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

