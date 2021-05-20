Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of FA17 stock remained flat at $GBX 0.66 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday. 133 shares of the company were exchanged. Fair Oaks Income has a 52-week low of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.70 ($0.01).
