Falcon Project One Day Trading Volume Reaches $43,325.00 (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $43,325.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00071297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.09 or 0.00410392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00218648 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004239 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.66 or 0.00963550 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00033894 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Falcon Project Coin Trading

