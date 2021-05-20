Fantom (FTM) Trading 21.6% Lower Over Last Week

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Fantom has a market cap of $1.23 billion and $239.05 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fantom has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001189 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00075935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00017964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.85 or 0.01194021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00059777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.55 or 0.09883346 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom (FTM) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.