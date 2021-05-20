Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells $260,073.90 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 6,030 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $260,073.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,740,584.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE FSLY traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.78. 2,777,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,005,285. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSLY. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 8.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 19.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.