Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $726,869.89 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 16,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $726,869.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 318,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,438.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $664,900.30.

On Monday, May 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $894,658.69.

On Monday, April 26th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,016,388.81.

On Monday, April 19th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $975,571.72.

On Monday, April 12th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $981,773.61.

On Monday, April 5th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $994,321.62.

On Monday, March 29th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $925,379.68.

On Monday, March 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,036,725.24.

On Monday, March 8th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $927,398.90.

FSLY stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.78. 2,777,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,005,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.03. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FSLY. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

