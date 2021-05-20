Feathercoin (FTC) Market Cap Reaches $9.49 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Feathercoin has a market cap of $9.49 million and $26,965.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008720 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

