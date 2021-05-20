Fei Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $347.37 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $2.08 billion and $347.37 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002431 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00072006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 75% against the dollar and now trades at $176.25 or 0.00421352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00212719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004274 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 87.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00035555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.32 or 0.01007230 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

