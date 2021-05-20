Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target Increased to GBX 7,730 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on FERG. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 7,500 ($97.99) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,346.82 ($109.05).

Shares of LON FERG traded up GBX 160 ($2.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 9,632 ($125.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,047. Ferguson has a 1-year low of GBX 5,946 ($77.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,680 ($126.47). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,195.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,802.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of £21.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.11.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

