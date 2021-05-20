Ferguson (LON:FERG) Given New GBX 7,730 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ferguson from GBX 8,900 ($116.28) to GBX 9,100 ($118.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Ferguson from GBX 7,300 ($95.37) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,346.82 ($109.05).

LON:FERG traded up GBX 160 ($2.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 9,632 ($125.84). 460,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 5,946 ($77.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,680 ($126.47). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9,195.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,802.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

