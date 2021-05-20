Ferguson (LON:FERG) PT Raised to £100

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FERG. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 7,500 ($97.99) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,346.82 ($109.05).

LON:FERG traded up GBX 160 ($2.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 9,632 ($125.84). 460,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,047. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9,195.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,802.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 5,946 ($77.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,680 ($126.47).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

