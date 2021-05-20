Ferguson (LON:FERG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Ferguson (LON:FERG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 7,300 ($95.37) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Ferguson from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,645 ($99.88).

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of LON:FERG traded up GBX 160 ($2.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 9,632 ($125.84). 460,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,047. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,195.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,802.48. Ferguson has a 12 month low of GBX 5,946 ($77.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,680 ($126.47).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.