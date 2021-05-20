Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FERG. Oddo Bhf downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

NASDAQ FERG traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.58. 221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,176. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.07. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $116.70 and a 52-week high of $134.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

